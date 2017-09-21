Why I Pulled Back From Natural Parenting

In spite of the risks associated with some alternative products, plenty of doctors are not wholly against natural remedies. They just want to be involved in your choice to use them. “The reason a lot of these natural things aren’t encouraged regularly is they haven’t been tested,” Dr. Spanier says. “Most doctors are reasonable enough to say that, as long as it’s not something that will hurt you, there aren’t reasons not to try it. But you might not know there are dangers unless you talk to them first." He adds, "I’m not anti-trying things. I’m pro-doing what’s safe for the child.”