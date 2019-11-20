In some ways, we all play botanists when it comes to beauty: You have itchy, burning red skin from staying out in the sun one minute too long, so you slather on aloe vera. Your complexion is acting out, so you spot-treat your breakout with clarifying tea-tree oil. You notice flakes on your dry legs, so you seek out hydrating, moisture-rich ingredients like avocado oil. But as much as we like to think we know all the buzziest ingredients in beauty (and their benefits), there are a handful that have flown under the radar.