Create Two Chic Updos With Just One Simple Hair Accessory

When you're in a beauty rut, it's a little like looking in your closet and seeing absolutely nothing to wear. Sure, you have the bones to create a killer look — a bold liner here, a bottle of texture spray there — but sometimes you just need a boost of inspiration. That's why we created Short Cuts, a series of quick, easy-to-follow videos meant to educate, refresh, and excite the beauty nerds in all of us. Whether you're looking to learn something new or to refresh your current routine, there's a Short Cut for you.
Loose styles are all fun and games until third-day frizz begins to take over. The solution? A chic updo — two ways! Whether your twist-out needs some extra love, or it’s simply time to get those strands off your face, we’ve got you covered. Here’s how to achieve two fun and functional pulled-back styles.
Step 1: Grab a no-metal elastic headband and put it around your neck.
Step 2: For a high updo, smooth the headband back towards the top of your head until your curls begin to sit forward. Secure with bobby pins. Follow the same strategy for a low updo, but continue to push the elastic back until it passes your crown and your curls are directed back. Pin in place.
Step 3: Fluff and go!
