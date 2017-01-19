Create Two Chic Updos With Just One Simple Hair Accessory

Loose styles are all fun and games until third-day frizz begins to take over. The solution? A chic updo — two ways! Whether your twist-out needs some extra love, or it’s simply time to get those strands off your face, we’ve got you covered. Here’s how to achieve two fun and functional pulled-back styles.
Step 1: Grab a no-metal elastic headband and put it around your neck.
Step 2: For a high updo, smooth the headband back towards the top of your head until your curls begin to sit forward. Secure with bobby pins. Follow the same strategy for a low updo, but continue to push the elastic back until it passes your crown and your curls are directed back. Pin in place.
Step 3: Fluff and go!
Advertisement