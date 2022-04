Wait, So We’re Not Supposed To Use Oils On Natural Hair?

Coconut oil, caster oil, jojoba oil … you name it, and it’s very likely my hair has been drenched in it. In the everlasting pursuit of moisture, my thick and kinky-coily natural hair is often treated to a feast of hair oils and butters during my washdays and while I’m wearing protective styles . Using oils to soothe my scalp and lock in moisture is the way I’ve been told to do it, since I was a child sitting on the floor between my mother’s legs as she battled with my thick head of curls. I wouldn’t be surprised if my grandmothers and the generations before have been moisturizing (or rather, greasing and oiling) their hair in the exact same way.Nowadays, like most Black adults who spend a considerable amount of time online, I get most of my hair care tips from Youtube (because I’m by no means a capable kitchen beautician) and my favourite natural hair care content creators have been delivering a startling and very loud message over the last few years: ‘SAY NO TO OILS AND BUTTERS.’ At the same time, naysayers are also proclaiming in capital letters that the ‘No Oil And Butters’ method is a lie. As I sit here about to detangle my hair before my next protective style, with too many products and not enough time, I really need to know… who’s telling the truth?