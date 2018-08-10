20 Products To Use When You're Too Lazy To Do A Twist-Out

When I chose to go natural, I didn't really think about the work that would go into taking care of my fledgling baby 'fro. I hated having to get blowouts and touch-ups when I was relaxed, and couldn't afford to keep up with my weaves in college, so, in turn, natural hair should've been a breeze. Spoiler: I was wrong.
Even if your natural hair is short, it takes a lot of work — especially twist-outs. The results can be glorious (and can last for up to a week, too), but damn, are they time consuming. I've only been doing the natural thing for a few months, but your girl needs a break, which made we wonder: Is there a such thing as being a lazy natural?
"It's definitely possible," Michelle Breyer, cofounder of NaturallyCurly.com and author of The Curl Revolution told me. "You just have to find the method that works best for your lifestyle and your hair type. If it's not realistic to twist or braid your hair every night night, find another method [or product]." And even if you find perfection in a bottle, that doesn't mean that you're off the hook. "The laziest methods of curly hair care are still going to take a little bit of time, depending on your hair type. Textured hair is prone to dryness and breakage, so if you skimp on moisture or a nighttime routine, you just may wind up spending more time wrestling knots out of it later," she adds.
With that in mind, Breyer and a few other pros rounded up some of the best products that shave off a little bit of time in your routine, ahead. Reclaim your time, bbs.