8 Instagram Accounts To Follow For 4C Hair Inspiration

We're in the midst of a natural hair revolution, which, at its heart, is all about embracing curls, coils, and kinks instead of subscribing to archaic ideals that prize straight hair above other textures. As a result, the natural hair community is thriving. But when it comes to the hair types seen on the street, versus the hairstyles we see in the media, there's a group of women who need more visibility: the type 4 naturals.
Celebrities like Lupita Nyong'o and Viola Davis have proven that type 4 hair can slay red carpets and magazine covers, while natural hair brands like Mielle Organics and The Mane Choice create products for tighter hair textures. But it's people with 4C hair on YouTube and Instagram who really make the difference by creating everyday, serviceable content.
If you're always on the hunt for type 4-friendly products or need style inspo for when you're in a rut, we rounded up some of our favorites 4C hair bloggers, ahead.