40 Ways To Deal With Anxiety

Living with anxiety can feel like a constant battle. You have to stay alert to catch anxiety creeping up on you, and it can turn into an all-day fight to keep from being overwhelmed. Different therapies, like cognitive-behavioral therapy (CBT), can help manage it, but when you’re in the throes of an anxiety attack, a therapist’s office might as well be a world away.
Anxiety is one of the most common mental illnesses in the U.S., affecting about 18% of the population. And, of course, it can sometimes feel like an uphill battle.
During times when it feels like anxiety is “winning,” many look for some small saving grace to get them through the day. To see what techniques people living with anxiety use to combat their mental illness, we asked The Mighty's mental health community to share their tips for getting through rough times.
This story was published on The Mighty, a platform for people facing health challenges to share their stories and connect.
If you are experiencing anxiety and are in need of crisis support, please call the Crisis Call Center’s 24-hour hotline at 1-775-784-8090.