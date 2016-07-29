What I Wish People Knew About Life With Anxiety

I had always wanted to move to New York, but often doubted my strength to be able to do it. Any New Yorker can tell you: This place is a zoo. It’s loud, it’s aggressive, it’s fast-paced, and it’s in your face. But what I wanted was clear. I moved to New York in December of 2013, this time for good. Almost three years later, I’m 25 and working an actual, big-girl job at a media company.



But I still go through waves of anxiety. Almost every day.



My attacks now are on a smaller scale, and they don’t seem to be immediate threats, but they’re very much there. Sometimes, I’m hit with fear over riding the subway. Even though I ride it every single day. But again, sometimes the attack has no trigger. It just comes. And I accept that. So I call an Uber (which, by the way, I set aside money for each month in case this happens).



I know my body, and I listen to it. Fortunately, I work at a place where my boss and the community understand how living with anxiety can be. When I feel like I need to stay home and work from home, I do it. Not everybody gets this privilege, and for that, I’m forever grateful.



I’m always surprised at how I’m able to live a “normal” life, and I constantly question when it will all fall apart. And sometimes I wish that, instead of having to head home at midnight when I’m out with my friends, I would be able to stick the night out and “just let loose.”



I wish I could. It’s incredibly lonely having anxiety. Though millions of other people suffer through it, it feels like you’re completely alone when it’s happening to you. Even when nothing is wrong, and I’m actually having a great time, it can sneak up on me. Like when I’m on the dance floor, a drink in my hand, friends surrounding me. I feel it, and I have to escape. How do you explain that to your friends?



Over the years, I’ve gotten better at it. I try to surround myself with people who understand my anxiety and forgive — no — encourage my getting the help that I need. For so long, I was so afraid to talk about my anxiety with my friends. I felt humiliated. I’m supposed to be an adult who can handle adult things. I shouldn’t feel like I have to call my mother at 25 years old. But sometimes, I really just do.



And that’s okay.



Now that I’m getting a little older, things like marriage and having children are coming closer. Am I going to find a partner who’s going to love me despite this? And how can I possibly have a child without completely fucking him or her up? I can’t bear to pass on to someone what I’m feeling now.



I’m learning to accept that anxiety is a part of me. It ebbs and it flows, and sometimes, it’s stronger than the happiness I’m feeling and my dreams of building my career. Sometimes, it's even stronger than my will to live. It’s a constant battle — not just every day, but every second — to actively tell myself that fighting through it is worth it. I’m not at a place where I feel completely strong every day, and it’s not (yet) a happy ending. But it’s the truth.



