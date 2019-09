This story was originally published on Jul. 19, 2016.Several months ago, a woman I’m very close to checked herself into a hospital because she’d been having thoughts of ending her own life. Not just thoughts, actually — she had a plan. Those of us who know her truly had no idea things had gotten that bad. Sure, we knew things had been tough lately, but she’d weathered worse. She’s dealt with depression and mild bipolar disorder for much of her adult life, and has gone through some very low times, but she has always come back up before.This time was different. Thankfully, she had a potentially life-saving mental health care network in place. She had subsidized health insurance, was seeing a decent local psychotherapist who accepted her insurance, and was brave enough to be honest with that therapist about what she was thinking. Had just one of those things not been the case, she might not be alive, and I and so many others would be mourning her now.More and more Americans are being touched by the tragedy of suicide. Rates have been on the rise since 1999, especially among women. While more men than women take their own lives, the suicide rate for women age 45 to 64 grew faster than that of any other group of people, jumping 63% between 1999 and 2014, according to data released this spring from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention . The overall suicide rate in the U.S. is 24% higher today than it was in 1999. In fact, we’re back up to levels the country hasn’t seen since its last suicide peak in 1986.Why are so many women taking their own lives? And what can we — as a country and culture — do about it? The answers are complex, and every expert with whom I dug into this topic had a slightly different take, but a few clear themes emerged. What follows is by no means a comprehensive list of the steps we must to take to start making an impact on suicide in women, but it’s a start.The last time we were able to successfully decrease suicides in this country was during the late 1980s, when rates began a steady, decade-long decline after the FDA approval of the SSRI antidepressants Prozac and Zoloft, says Christine Moutier, MD, chief medical officer for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention . Prozac hit the market in 1987, and by 1990, 650,000 prescriptions were being written or refilled every month . It’s no coincidence, says Dr. Moutier, that self-inflicted deaths started to fall around the same time. “Suicide rates were going down quite beautifully,” she says.But in 2000, news headlines started circulating that SSRIs might be linked with an increased risk of suicide. (“While the happy drug works for many people, in a significant number it can take them to the edge of despair,” stated one particularly gleeful takedown in The Guardian that year.) Over the next few years, however, the CDC analyzed studies involving more than 100,000 subjects and concluded that the increased risk was small and that it was only statistically significant in children and adolescents. In 2004, the Food and Drug Administration issued a black-box warning for antidepressants, stating that they were linked to an increase in suicidal thoughts in kids under age 18.Unfortunately, many experts now believe this warning, while probably warranted, may have done more harm than good — and ended up confusing both patients and doctors. Research conducted since has found that use of antidepressants among adults — who were never believed to be at risk for increased suicidality on SSRIs — fell by 14% in the two years after the black-box warning was issued. Primary care doctors, feeling that they had fewer treatments to safely offer, began diagnosing depression in fewer people — and cut back on antidepressant prescriptions across the board, even in patients who were clearly clinically depressed, according to a 2010 report in the New England Journal of Medicine . “There was a media swirl that very much confused both healthcare providers and the public because the rhetoric became that antidepressants are more dangerous than they are helpful,” says Dr. Moutier. “But that’s not a true statement. Effective use of antidepressants to treat depression saves lives, and there is plenty of research to show that.”