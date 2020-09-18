Story from The Latest

Natalie Mariduena Spills On What’s Inside Her Fuzzy Pink-Cheetah Purse

Alexandra Polk
Natalie Mariduena was once known just as the assistant to the widely popular Youtube star David Dobrik — but now, she’s made a name all for herself as a successful influencer wielding a big personality. Which begs the question: what kind of secret-weapon gems does a social-media maven doubling as a celebrity assistant carry in her everyday bag pink-fuzzy-cheetah-print purse? In this episode of Refinery29's popular youtube series Spill It, we get an exclusive glimpse from Mariduena herself. Giving Mary Poppins a run for her money, Mariduena's handy-dandy tote bag is chock full of everything from juicy lip tubes to throwback disposable cameras and other essentials she swears by for helping her through life's "crazy hectic chaos" — and we've rounded up each of her teeth-whitening pens to essential oil bag-must-haves below.
Marbella
Accordian Card Case
$78.19
Pinch Provisions
Pinch Provisions Minimergency Kit For Brid...
$19.00
Kelly Kessa
Reusable Comfortable Dust Cover (6-pack)
$26.99$24.99
Flower Power Cases
Cowgirl Clutch
$22.90
Apple
Smart Battery Case With Wireless Charging
$110.24
"I have my most recent essentials, which is my mask and a little bit of hand sanitizer. We're always on the go. The next thing I have is very assistant-like. I always have my little mini emergency kit. Everything you could possibly imagine. There's a little file board, there are gummies. So anytime I need a little anything, I got a mini version in this little kit."
Laura Mercier
Rouge Essentiel Silky Crème Lipstick
$32.00
KD Skincare
High Volume Lip Plumping Amplifier
$50.00
"My lip balms, I have like so many. My favorite, favorite lip balm is the Summer Fridays. Goopy, smells like--smells so good. Smells like buttery, vanilla goodness."
Fujifilm
Quicksnap 135 Flash 400-27exp Camera
$15.99$0.22
1809 Collection
1809 Collection Surf Fragrance
$28.00
Clinique
Blended Face Powder & Brush
$31.00
Blume
Cloud 9 Cramp Oil
$14.40
