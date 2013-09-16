So many designers are trying their hands at the sleek, minimalist thing these days, but Narciso Rodriguez has had the look on lock for almost two decades now. Let's just say that when none other than Anna Wintour says, "No one has ever made a simple line look more stunning," it's time to hail the minimalist master.
Thanks to the 10 looks ahead, we're still hailing. From the vibrant tangerine sheath dress to the exquisitely cut, virgin-wool navy jacket, each piece ahead is a perfectly cut statement piece, stunning in its precision. Simple lines, indeed.