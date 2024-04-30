As A Latina, Nail Care Is More Than Self-Care

A trip to the nail salon has definitely evolved to something more than just maintenance in 2024. It’s a way of investing in ourselves, in people, in time alone, and also allows us to attract an instant mood booster. Nothing beats that feeling of walking out of the salon, looking down at your fingers (or toes) and seeing a shiny, colorful topcoat reflecting off the sun’s daylight. Rewarding ourselves with a nail appointment may only scratch the surface of self-care, but for many Latinas, and especially our elders who are constantly looking down at their hands to cook, clean, and do their day-to-day work, this little act of self-love goes a long way. It shows others how we show up as a culture and that we take pride in how we want to be seen: Polished, presentable and empowered.