How did you get into designing your line?

"I had been a dancer my whole life. I started dancing when I was three and by the time I was six, I was dancing six days a week and continued to do so until I gave it up for designing. I moved to NYC to pursue my dance career. I not only got to dance with my dream company but ended up costuming many of New York's premiere modern dance companies. In college, I taught myself to sew on my mom's old '70s "flower power laden" Singer sewing machine when I needed some costumes for a show I was choreographing. Who knew it would lead me to having my very own clothing label? I guess you could call it a 'happy accident.' One day I made a dress for myself. On my way to the subway, I was stopped multiple times by several people, commenting and asking about the dress. It was wild! At that moment, I think something clicked for me, and a new window opened. One thing led to another very organically. Dance will always be my first love, but I am grateful to have this opportunity to share what I learned there with so many people."