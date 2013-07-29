Regardless of your age, style, or size, every woman loves a fluid dress that makes them want to twirl and dance. Add in a beautiful design, high-end fabric, and a fit that’s flattering on a range of body shapes and sizes, and you’ve got Nadia Tarr.
While her designs are set up in a S, M, and L sizing (that the brand state goes up to a size 14), thanks to her superior quality stretch knit-jersey fabric, an L can fit up to a size 18/20. (For example, I wear a size 14/16 and I fit into the size M of this dress).
But besides the gorgeous Brooklyn-manufactured dresses and separates, Tarr’s luxury e-commerce platform is filled with unique, curated, vintage finds (that are actually for sale) and visually stunning images from photo shoots, inspiration, travels, and more, giving you an inside glimpse to her designer genius.
We sat down with Tarr to learn more about her inspirations and design philosophy.
How did you get into designing your line?
"I had been a dancer my whole life. I started dancing when I was three and by the time I was six, I was dancing six days a week and continued to do so until I gave it up for designing. I moved to NYC to pursue my dance career. I not only got to dance with my dream company but ended up costuming many of New York's premiere modern dance companies. In college, I taught myself to sew on my mom's old '70s "flower power laden" Singer sewing machine when I needed some costumes for a show I was choreographing. Who knew it would lead me to having my very own clothing label? I guess you could call it a 'happy accident.' One day I made a dress for myself. On my way to the subway, I was stopped multiple times by several people, commenting and asking about the dress. It was wild! At that moment, I think something clicked for me, and a new window opened. One thing led to another very organically. Dance will always be my first love, but I am grateful to have this opportunity to share what I learned there with so many people."
Who would be your ideal client to design for?
"Someone who is open-minded and willing to let me create for them. I used to cut hair. I called myself an 'intuitive stylist!' I would only work on people who would let me do whatever I wanted, who could trust me completely. The best work is always made when someone lends you their complete trust. If you are intuitive, you will naturally give them everything they never knew they wanted and more."
What type of woman embodies the Nadia Tarr label?
"Confident, strong, feminine, real."
Where do you find your design inspiration?
"I am a huge vintage collector. I have an amazing archive of dresses, coats, shoes, and lingerie at my Red Hook studio; dating between the '20s and '80s. But, when it comes to inspiration, there are really no limits. It's everywhere. That's the beauty of being a creator. You are never alone, and your work is never done. Inspiration follows you like your own shadow."
What celebrities would you love to see wearing Nadia Tarr?
"Marion Cotillard, Zooey Deschanel, Jennifer Lawrence, Beyoncé, Salma Hayek, Blake Lively, and Rachel Bilson."
What makes Nadia Tarr different from any other line?
"It is not designed as a static item. It is designed as an object moving through space. It is designed to affect change in the wearer from the inside out and effect how they move through space once inside the garment."
What future trends can we expect from Nadia Tarr?
"I have pushed the boundaries of 'stretch jersey' and reinvented how it can be seen and utilized. Spandex is no longer just for swim and fitness. It's a gorgeous ball gown that can be worn to a black-tie event. When you think of it like that, it's pretty extraordinary. I look forward to doing the same with other materials and product lines."
