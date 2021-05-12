What once was a simple, "organic cotton bedding seed" planted in one of our very own Shopping team member's head, is now a fully-blossomed infatuation with adult baby blankets — aka lightweight oversized cotton muslin bedspreads that are perfect for swaddling up in regardless of age. These easy-breezy gauzy treasures stole the hearts of Amazon shoppers, and now, we think it's time for everyone to get a taste of these unspoken luxuries.
You can find them across the web in all kinds of colors, sizes, and densities. For the classic baby blanket experience, a lightweight cotton muslin coverlet should do the trick, but if you prefer a little extra oomph, definitely check out a thicker, multi-layered waffle-textured quilt. Adult baby blankets just might be the bedding essential of summer 2021 and you don't want to miss out. Prepare to fall in love with every one of these airy comfort cocoons, ahead.
Best For: Bedding & Bed Covers
With nine color options and a super lightweight 100% cotton fabric, UniDes' muslin blanket can complement any bedroom. Place it on top of your bedding, under your blankets, or go solo with it on hot summer nights.
The Hype: 4.6 out of 5 stars and 111 ratings
Snuggle Bugs Say: "I bought this to throw on top of my bedding, in order to keep the dog off of my white quilt. It’s really soft and cozy though, so I’ve found myself using it too. (I wash it after the dog lies on it, promise!). It’s too small to be a full comforter on my queen bed but it is a great value for the price and allows me to achieve that layered bedding look."
Best For: Catching Zs On The Couch
Although very similar to the last, we think it's best to save this guy for the couch. Unlike most muslin throws, EMME's muslin blanket has six layers of breathable cotton fabric that can keep you warm all on its own — perfect for taking cat naps on the couch.
The Hype: 4.6 out of 5 stars and 1,943 reviews
Snuggle Bugs Say: "Very soft and lightweight. Exactly what I was looking for. I generally get too hot most of the time so I was looking for a light summer blanket for the couch. It’s very soft on your skin. Directions say it’s machine washable but not to put it in the dryer. Well, I put mine in the dryer on super low heat delicate and it did just fine and didn’t shrink. I live in South Florida so we don’t really get very cold here."
Best For: Breathable Fabrics
All muslin blankets were made to be easy-breezy, but higher-priced fabrics usually call for higher-quality threads. So, if you're willing to dish out a few extra dollars, we suggest cashing in on Parachute's breathable linen-cotton blend bedding.
The Hype: 4.9 out of 5 stars and 17 reviews
Snuggle Bugs Say: "This is just like those super soft and light gauze baby blankets but in a grown-up size. Our second-story room tends to get really warm in the summer even if we crank the A/C, so I was looking for something to cover me but keep me cool at the same time. And this works really well as a summer weight cover for hot sleepers. I can't usually stand a blanket on warm summer nights, but at the same time, a sheet is just too light. This is the ideal weight for keeping you covered but not sweaty. It's also long enough to cover me from head to toe (5'9"). The terracotta color is beautiful and it seems well made (although because of the gauzy weave, I don't think it would hold up well to pets, kids, or use/abuse as a couch throw blanket). Linen is known for its durability, so I'm hopeful this will stand up well to washing, but can't speak to that yet as it's still new. But to keep you comfy and not overheated in bed, this is an excellent middle ground between a sheet and a blanket."
Best For: Handmade Goods
This Etsy shop, Mels Muslin And Gauze, is the place to be for all things muslin. Melissa Serrano's handmade coverlets, blankets, bedspreads, and more will keep you cool, calm, and collected all summer long.
The Hype: 5 out of 5 stars and 220 Etsy shop reviews
Snuggle Bugs Say: "I have one of these muslin throws and wanted another color! The throws are lovely and great for hot nights and as a throw on cooler evenings. Beautifully made! I want to say more about the vendor —she was wonderful! The parcel was stuck in the piles of packages at customs due to Covid. She went the extra mile to take responsibility for the order- I did not have to worry. Thank you!"
Best For: Gifting
Send this blanket as your next housewarming gift — according to reviewers it comes packaged with a festive white bow and is perfect for keeping cozy on the couch.
The Hype: 4.7 out of 5 stars and 3,129 ratings
Snuggle Bugs Say: "I purchased this blanket for my couch. Everyone needs an awesome couch blanket that's warm, soft, and nice to snuggle up with. As you can see it arrives in giftable packaging and is really nice to open up and see. I got the queen size which is 90" X 90" and it is enough to cover my husband and myself when I share anyway. I really like the cotton and bamboo blend, it's soft, comfortable, and doesn't make me sweat or get too hot. This is my favorite couch blanket and is the perfect blanket for an afternoon nap, curling up with a book, or even sleeping with at night. It's a great gift for someone too!"
Best For: Home Decor
Sometimes, you have to sacrifice a little bit of quality to get your room looking spick and span. Don't fret, because although this blanket isn't the most luxurious of the bunch, its deep camel hues are the perfect pop of color to bring a lackluster space back to life.
The Hype: 4.8 out of 5 stars and 68 reviews
Snuggle Bugs Say: "Paired wonderfully with a duvet I purchased. Love the layering it adds to the bed and the quality is excellent! It looked a little more burnt orange (UT) in the pic but it says camel for color and it truly is camel in person. Want to order additional colors as well, love this item!"
Best For: Organic Threads
Coyuchi's threads go neck in neck with Parachute's luxe cotton-linen blends, but we give this brand's fabrics extra props for its 100% organic cotton AND unique textures. Choose from six different earthy colorways, and treat yourself to a deluxe adult baby blanket experience.
The Hype: 4.7 out of 5 stars and 101 reviews
Snuggle Bugs Say: "This blanket is soft and warm and the perfect weight. The entire family loves to snuggle under. The soft, muted colors are perfect for a bedroom. I sleep with this over my top sheet and on cooler nights, top it with a down comforter. Thinking about ordering one for each bed in the house."
Best For: Colorful Craftmanship
Something here is not like the others, and we love it. Sunflower Salutation's Etsy shop is brimming with colorful hand-dyed home goods from show curtains to duvet covers. If you're looking for an adult baby blanket with a little more pizzazz, check out this shop's colorful creations.
The Hype: 5 out of 5 stars and 22 Etsy Shop reviews
Snuggle Bugs Say: "Bought as a gift for a friend who had already purchased sheets from this shop. We were not disappointed in craftsmanship or quality. I am a repeat buyer from Sunflower Salutations. Love this shop!"
Best For: Picnics & Outdoors
For our fans of Instagram-worthy cottagecore picnics, may we introduce you to this Etsy shop's selection of sturdy cotton blankets. In this case, its lightweight qualities are less ideal for swaddling but great for stashing in your bag for a grassy getaway (although you can totally do both).
The Hype: 5 out of 5 stars and 4,799 Etsy shop reviews
Snuggle Bugs Say: "I love the blanket. It’s extremely aesthetic and makes my picnics look super cute with it. I’ve gotten compliments each time I go out with it. Also matches the vibe of my living space. I highly recommend it the quality of the linen is amazing!"
