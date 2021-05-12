Snuggle Bugs Say: "This is just like those super soft and light gauze baby blankets but in a grown-up size. Our second-story room tends to get really warm in the summer even if we crank the A/C, so I was looking for something to cover me but keep me cool at the same time. And this works really well as a summer weight cover for hot sleepers. I can't usually stand a blanket on warm summer nights, but at the same time, a sheet is just too light. This is the ideal weight for keeping you covered but not sweaty. It's also long enough to cover me from head to toe (5'9"). The terracotta color is beautiful and it seems well made (although because of the gauzy weave, I don't think it would hold up well to pets, kids, or use/abuse as a couch throw blanket). Linen is known for its durability, so I'm hopeful this will stand up well to washing, but can't speak to that yet as it's still new. But to keep you comfy and not overheated in bed, this is an excellent middle ground between a sheet and a blanket."