When David moved in, he brought a few boxes and a freshly signed divorce agreement. Navigating a new relationship with a divorcé is complicated enough without throwing impulsive cohabitation into the mix. Somehow, we managed to cram all his stuff into the apartment. We also got a crash course in each other’s foibles. I’m a neat freak, and he left his dirty socks on the floor each night. He often forgot to sort the laundry by color, and I ended up with bleach stains on my pants. One of the ways in which we were similar? Our terrible financial habits: We may have saved thousands of dollars on rent by moving in together, but neither one of us was responsible enough to actually hold on to the money.