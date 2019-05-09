12 Women In Tech Talk Parenting With Technology & Their Favorite Mom Gadgets

As far as moms go, mine is pretty tech-savvy. When she isn't DM-ing me an adorable dog and/or baby pic on Instagram, she is schooling me on how to organize my Gmail. She's also very partial to the prayer hands and kissy face emojis. Since we live thousands of miles from one another, technology is crucial to our relationship and enables us to interact every day (or sometimes, like, three times a day).
Ahead of Mother's Day, I talked to 12 leading women in tech about the relationship between motherhood and technology — how they teach their kids about tech, what their kids have taught them, and their favorite apps and gadgets to use as moms, from Google Assistant to the Elvie breast pump.
So don't forget to FaceTime your mom on Sunday, and while you're at it, give her the gift of, I don't know, a smart watch instead of the usual Mother's Day flowers.