Mother's Day is still over three weeks away — but, for those of us who won't be able to celebrate her in person, planning far enough in advance this year is a necessity. While we can always fall back on same-day flower deliveries, because of social distance we're looking to take our gift game to the next level. Translation: wine.
If we can't raise a glass to mom in person, we'll opt for the next best thing by surprising her with one (or an entire case) from afar. We sniffed around and rooted up the most giftable vino-centric material we could find that will deliver itself directly to her doorstep — from curated bottle subscriptions to one-off tasting boxes, beautiful stemware she'll treasure forever, sommelier-worthy accessories, and the like.
Assuming that you've read this far because your May 10 honoree is, in fact, an enthusiast, scroll ahead to shop the goods that will make her day grape (had to).
