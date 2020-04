Your Mom Will Love These Gift-Worthy Plants

We agree that placing an annual bouquet order for Mom's Day is easy . But just because it's tough to beat the convenience of delivered-to-her-doorstep blooms at the click of a button, doesn't mean it's the best option available. If you and your ma are feeling some flower-fatigue this year, then shake things up on May 10 by gifting a plant instead — because while those stem-cut blossoms wither, these plants were potted to survive and thrive.