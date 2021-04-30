10 Mother’s Day Gifts That Feel Luxe (Without The $$$ Price Tag)

Moms deserve the world — but if you're not quite in the position yet to build her dream mid-century modern manse or whisk her off to the Estérel massif, there are still other, more manageable ways to make her feel appreciated — and maybe even a little bit spoiled.
This Mother's Day, show your mom (or a mother figure in your life) how much you care with a luxe fashion or beauty gift from Macy's that says, "Have a self-care day on me" or "Thanks for responding quickly to my annual panic text about where my Social Security card is." Another plus? The 10 ideas ahead start at $15, so even if your budget is decidedly not in the home ownership/off-the-cuff international vacation range, you can still treat Mom to a bit of affordable indulgence. Thoughtful and fiscally responsible? She'll be so proud.