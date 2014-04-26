Mother’s Day is about showing Mom some love, not panicking while you search for a perfect present. And, while those macaroni necklaces of yore were pretty adorable, you know you can do better. But, let's face it. Not all of us have the time (or patience) to actually shop for said gift. So, we crafted a guide full of offerings ideal for your mama — whether she’s a bookworm, an eco-diva, a world traveler, or anything in between.
After all, there isn’t any one present that applies to every mother. So, hang up on that 1-800-Flowers order and rethink your gifting strategy this time around. Ahead, feast your eyes on 20 original picks for every type of matriarch — yes, even yours.