If it weren't for Mother's Day cards, those of us who don't have a way with words would be seriously lacking in the clever and adorable ways to say "I love you" department. We're not talking about any old drugstore "Happy Mom's Day" stock either. Instead, we've got our May 9 sights set on cards of the whimsical-paper-flower bouquet or clever-grandkids-quip variety. The Mother's Day E-cards of 2021 are anything but overrated — and we've rounded up the ones that are making a world of wacky, wonderful, and tear-jerking sentiments instantly accessible.
We leafed through the top virtual greeting card destinations — from the likes of Etsy to Minted, Moonpig, Lovepop, and Paper Source — to pluck out the most endearing ways to send her some love this year. If you're no wordsmith, then allow one of the vibrant and punny Mother's Day cards ahead do the talking.
