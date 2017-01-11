Meet Peepy & Mother Lee, The World's Best Mother-Son Style Duo

Update: This post was originally published on August 17, 2015.
The world of Instagram has been filtering our lives for a number of years now, but never before has it presented us with such a no-filter-necessary gem as @peepy_and_mother_lee and his mother. If you're keen on style duos who keep it in the fam, then you're probably already familiar with stylist @luisafere and her son (little gentleman Alonso Mateo), or many more sibling style accounts than we can list. But nothing can prepare you for the opulence and utter eleganza extravaganza of 'Peepy' and 'Mother Lee.'
What you'll find after mere nanoseconds of scrolling is an array of lewks that are seriously so next-level and OTT you'll question whether Anna Dello Russo really has her head in the game. It seems Peepy and Mother Lee love a statement print, a matching handbag, and more accessories than you can count (preferably sunglasses, rings, and a handbag to execute Peepy's signature paws-on-cheeks #HomeAlonePeepy pose).
Between all the top-dollar jewels, Peepy talks about his life as the editor-in-chief of the Bangkok-based fashion magazine Hi-Mag. As for where all of this fabulosity stems from, that remains a mystery, but until we get a response from Peepy himself, we're going to continue ogling every #ootd he delivers. Now, walk! (Er, click.)
