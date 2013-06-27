Ladies, put down your credit cards. It's time to start saving, because come July, you'll be dropping digital cash on Motel Rocks' newest sister label, Motel Vintage. We thought we couldn't love the brand more, but they've gone and outdone themselves with its latest endeavor. Unlike other boutiques and e-commerce stores selling the occasional vintage item, Motel is re-appropriating pre-worn clothes into its signature silhouettes and fabric treatments. Expect acid-washed crop tops, denim creations, and maybe a few chiffon pieces.
You'll have to act fast, though. These are one-of-a-kind items, and once they're gone, they're gone. Trust us, you'll want quick fingers. We got a peek at the lookbook, and it sent us on a lengthy daydream of an old-school California road trip. Check it out.