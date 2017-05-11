It may not be summer just yet, but our cravings for iced refreshments are already at an all-time high. Reigning at the top of our drink-order roster? A cold and crisp Moscow Mule. There's something about the zesty lime, ginger beer, and vodka concoction that never fails to instantly quench our thirst — and the swish copper mug they come in certainly adds to the magic.
These metallic vessels are now synonymous with iced imbibing, but the origins of the cocktail container were purely coincidental: According to an explainer published on FWx, Russian immigrant Sophie Berezinski peddled these mugs as overstock in California back in 1941. A pub called the Cock ‘N’ Bull snapped up the merch and utilized the copper's cooling properties to create the Moscow Mule. The rest is cocktail history.
Pretty looks aside, the insulating abilities of the copper cup will keep liquid temperatures cold for an extended time, making it a great hot-weather essential for more than just cocktails. We've rounded up the best-looking Moscow Mule mugs out there to keep you sipping all summer long. Na zdorovye!