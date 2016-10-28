This Is How A Beauty Editor Does Her Makeup

We each have our own morning routine — often complete with our tried-and-true source of caffeination, the news outlet we love most, and a few quick scans through emails or texts. Some of us may even avoid hitting snooze in favor of a bit of exercise...sometimes.
Given my profession as a beauty editor, it's no surprise my morning ritual rotates around my everyday makeup routine. I love standing in front of my mirror with my cup of coffee and my favorite products until I feel ready for whatever is on my calendar. I may not be a pro makeup artist, but I have perfected my go-to Monday-through-Friday look.
Want to get ready together? Click ahead to shop my picks. Coffee not included.