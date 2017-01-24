A Week In Washington, D.C. On A $74,000 Salary

7:00 p.m. — We eat the leftover chicken enchilada soup and scroll through social media to see news from our friends. Nearly everyone we know marched today, either in D.C. or in their home cities. In addition to this election being personal to me because of my ethnicity, my new pregnancy has brought up a lot of issues that were once only abstract to me. All of a sudden, there are people who think that the government is more fit to control my body than I am, and that thought scares me.