6 p.m. — We take a cab to the reception hall, and my friend pays. We all laugh and cry and then drink some more. The bride is one of my best friends, and she loves The Eagles and really wants to see them live, so I decide to buy us tickets to their show as part of my gift to her. My BF and I already gave the couple cash for their wedding gift, but I want to do a little extra for her. I confirm that she hasn't bought her own tickets yet and buy two resale tickets for us on my phone. She is going to die from happiness. That's worth the price tag and the hours of boredom I'm going to have to endure during the show. $350