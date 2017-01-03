A Week In The Midwest On A $52,000 Salary

Day 6 6 a.m. — Workout, then work. I take a half day to drive to the city to pick up my sister who is visiting. Before picking her up, I plan to stop by my plastic surgeon’s office to get my before/after photos for my surgery.



12 p.m. — Eat some zucchini pasta from home.



2:30 p.m. — Get carried away in an email war at work and realize it's time to leave and head to the airport.



2:50 p.m. — Get pulled over by the rudest police officer ever. He gives me two — TWO — tickets for speeding and a seat belt. My old car is from the '90s and has the automatic seat belt connected to the door things (Google it), but he says I should have the lap portion fastened also. Give. me. a. break. He also has me come back to his vehicle and sit in the passenger seat while he writes the tickets. I’m fuming and seeing dollar signs as he types away on his laptop.



3:30 p.m. — Call the plastic surgeon office and tell them I won’t make it in time due to the police delay and asked them to email me the pictures. The docs and nurses know that I commute 1.5 hours, so they try to accommodate me and will email the photos when they usually ask people to pick them up (HIPAA reasons).



4 p.m. — Pick up sister, yay! She lives in the south so she’s already over-bundled and has made five comments about how cold it is as soon as she gets in the car.



4:30 p.m. — Go straight to sister’s favorite restaurant here to grab some food. Left my card in the car (conveniently). She pays.



5 p.m. — Stop by the beauty store and pick up a few items that I can’t get in my town. $10.83



5:30 p.m. — We go shopping. Take back two shades of foundation to Target that I absolutely hated, get $21.90 back.



6 p.m. — Go to Ulta to use a Christmas coupon, but they’re out of the Tarte concealer I'm looking for. Head to Nordstrom Rack and cave on a cheap dress. $9.73



7 p.m. — Head to the mall and peak into Sephora to use another Christmas coupon that expires today. My sister settles on the new Kat Von D concealer, I pick up a mascara to try ($37, sister Square cashes me $17) $20



9 p.m. — We’ve done enough damage for the day and get back on the road.



9:30 p.m. — Flashing lights! Twice in one day — I cannot believe this. Officer approaches and I’m praying he’s in a better mood than the first one. He tells me all the reasons he pulled me over, none of which are what I guessed. He says I was swerving, and after I explain we’re sisters and she’s visiting, he assumes we were having a good catch up and I neglected some driving duties. Gives us a warning and tells us to mind our conversation until we arrive at our destination. *wipes brow*



10:30 p.m. — Climb in bed with my sister and promptly fall to sleep. After five minutes, I pop up and pay cell phone bill while it can still be classified as "on-time."



Daily Total: $40.56

