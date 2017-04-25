A Week In Seattle, WA On A $50,000 Salary

Welcome to Money Diaries, where we're tackling what might be the last taboo facing modern working women: money. We're asking millennials how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period — and we're tracking every last dollar.
This week: a multicultural marketing account executive who makes $50,000 a year and spends it on Swedish pancakes.
Occupation: Multicultural Marketing Account Executive
Industry: Marketing
Age: 27
Location: Seattle, WA
Salary: $50,000
Paycheck (2x/month): $1,652
Monthly Expenses
Housing: $970. My boyfriend and I live together in a condo that I own. He pays me $700/month in rent, and I pay the remainder of the monthly payment, which includes the principle, interest, taxes, and HOA dues.
Loan Payments: $0 (aside from mortgage)
HSA: I contribute $44/month, and my employer contributes $44/month.
Public Transportation: My company provides me with a free unlimited bus pass.
Car Insurance: $60/month. I take public transportation as much as I can, and for work travel I tend to take one of our two company cars. I am also a fan of UberPool when I'm meeting friends around town — to avoid drinking and driving, and since parking can be tough. I don't end up driving much on a regular basis, and I fill up my tank at most twice a month. Filling up is around $25.
All Other Monthly Expenses
Groceries/Utilities/Household: $300. Every month, my boyfriend and I each transfer $300 into our joint checking account. We use this money to pay for groceries, utilities, and household items.
Pets: $300 for a dog sitter that checks in on and walks our four-month-old puppy once a day; we split this evenly. (So my share is $150.) We also have two cats, and we pay for pet food and other supplies using our joint account (~$80/month). My boyfriend has paid all the dog's vet bills so far, and I've paid for all the cat bills earlier this year. The cats' yearly check-ups and vaccines came to around $300 total.
Gym membership: $82 charged to my credit card. This covers both my boyfriend and me.
Savings: $450 from each paycheck, though if other expenses come up, I don't always meet this goal.
Health and Dental Insurance: $0. Work fully covers this for me.
Cell Phone: $30/month. My plan has unlimited texting and data, but only 100 talking minutes per month, so sometimes I end up buying another $10 in prepaid minutes. I make the majority of my work calls from my office phone, and I speak to my parents and siblings in Panama through WhatsApp, an app that allows you to make voice calls through Wi-Fi/data.
Internet: $50/month
Netflix: $10/month. I also use my boyfriend's family's HBO GO account.
