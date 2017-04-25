A Week In Seattle, WA On A $50,000 Salary

All Other Monthly Expenses

Groceries/Utilities/Household: $300. Every month, my boyfriend and I each transfer $300 into our joint checking account. We use this money to pay for groceries, utilities, and household items.

Pets: $300 for a dog sitter that checks in on and walks our four-month-old puppy once a day; we split this evenly. (So my share is $150.) We also have two cats, and we pay for pet food and other supplies using our joint account (~$80/month). My boyfriend has paid all the dog's vet bills so far, and I've paid for all the cat bills earlier this year. The cats' yearly check-ups and vaccines came to around $300 total.

Gym membership: $82 charged to my credit card. This covers both my boyfriend and me.

Savings: $450 from each paycheck, though if other expenses come up, I don't always meet this goal.

Health and Dental Insurance: $0. Work fully covers this for me.

Cell Phone: $30/month. My plan has unlimited texting and data, but only 100 talking minutes per month, so sometimes I end up buying another $10 in prepaid minutes. I make the majority of my work calls from my office phone, and I speak to my parents and siblings in Panama through WhatsApp, an app that allows you to make voice calls through Wi-Fi/data.

Internet: $50/month

Netflix: $10/month. I also use my boyfriend's family's HBO GO account.