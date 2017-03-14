A Week In Santa Fe On A $57,720 Salary

11:30 — Our realtor is out of town, so we walk through the house with the listing agent. The house is a little dingier than what was shown in the photos. The cabinets and baseboards need a fresh coat of paint and so does the deck. The listing also neglected to show that the master suite is in the basement — but it is huge and the bathroom has a giant shower, soaking tub, and sauna. There is an additional room off the master that I decide can be used as a night nursery down the road, alleviating the need to walk upstairs when we have kids.