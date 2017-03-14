A Week In Santa Fe On A $57,720 Salary

Welcome to Money Diaries, where we're tackling what might be the last taboo facing modern working women: money. We're asking millennials how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period — and we're tracking every last dollar. (Thanks, New York mag, for the inspiration.)
This week: a geophysicist and PhD student making $57,720 per year, who recently bought a house with her boyfriend.
Occupation: Geophysicist
Industry: DOE contractor
Age: 27
Location: Santa Fe, New Mexico
Salary: $57,720
Paycheck Amount (2x/month): $1,527
Monthly Expenses
Housing: $800. My boyfriend and I split a two-bedroom casita with a backyard for our two dogs.
Loan Payments: I have ~$1,500 in student loans and pay $50/month towards them.
Roth IRA contribution: $150
Gym Membership: $170 Orangetheory unlimited membership
Cell Phone: ~$55/month. (I use Project Fi from Google so this varies.)
Credit Card Payment: $40 on a 0% interest card.
401(k): $220. The first 6% is matched by my employer each pay period, along with a 3.5% annual contribution.
HSA: $70 pre-tax contribution
Health insurance: $102 pre-tax High Deductible Health Plan insurance
Split Expenses With My Boyfriend From Our Joint account
Car Payment: $408 for our 2014 Subaru Outback
Car/Renters Insurance: $183. We have four bundled policies that cover my Honda Accord, the Subaru Outback, my boyfriend's motorcycle, and our renters insurance.
Internet: $54
Water: $80 water and trash/recycling
Electricity: $60
Day One
6:00 a.m. — My boyfriend wakes me up to show me a house that just came on the market, we text our realtor to ask for a showing ASAP. After getting pre-approved for a mortgage last week, we are officially on the house hunt.
8:00 a.m. — Quickly make coffee at home before my 8:15 Orangetheory class
9:30 a.m. — Home from the gym, I make sausage, egg, and cheese breakfast burritos on homemade tortillas and have an Earl Grey tea.
11:20 a.m. — We have an hour to kill before our house showing today, so we drive by the outlets and stop by Levi's. I need new black jeans but don't want to pay full price, so I postpone for later. I do pick up four blouses for work from Loft, all 50% off. $120
12:30 p.m. — Meet our realtor f0r a showing. The house is $289,000, in a bad neighborhood, and small. There is zero closet space, which is a problem because we have a lot of stuff. We pass almost immediately after walking in.
1:30 p.m. — We the dogs to the dog park before heading home since we are in the area.
2:30 p.m. — I eat an applesauce topped with cinnamon while making Annie's Mac and cheese. I mix frozen peas into mine and have a side of broccoli tots with ketchup.
5:00 p.m. — Our friend cancels on us for beers, so we head out to a new tap room and share a flight of five beers and two appetizers: spiced nuts and a popover with a Gruyere dip. $25
6:30 p.m. — We get home but aren't hungry for dinner so I make popcorn and watch John Wick. I make myself hot chocolate with Ovaltine and milk.
Daily Total: $145
Day Two
8:00 — I make coffee and steel cut oats using my rice cooker. The oats boil over and make a huge mess so I finish them on the stove with soy milk, walnuts, shredded coconut, and cranberries. I eat half and put half away for my work breakfast.
9:15 — Orangetheory. So. Many. Squats.
10:30 — I run home for a quick shower and make two pieces of PB&J toast that I eat in the car on the way to the next house showing.
11:15 a.m. — I arrive early for the showing, so I drive around the neighborhood and discover that the backyard opens up to an arroyo, which has a paved running and bike path. The bike path leads straight to the community center where my boyfriend plays hockey!
11:30 — Our realtor is out of town, so we walk through the house with the listing agent. The house is a little dingier than what was shown in the photos. The cabinets and baseboards need a fresh coat of paint and so does the deck. The listing also neglected to show that the master suite is in the basement — but it is huge and the bathroom has a giant shower, soaking tub, and sauna. There is an additional room off the master that I decide can be used as a night nursery down the road, alleviating the need to walk upstairs when we have kids.
1:30 p.m. — My boyfriend and I agree to put an offer in on the house. The listing realtor tells us that the owners purchased it for $350,000 and are looking to get out ASAP, which is why it's listed for $300,000. We agree that some work needs to be done — painting cabinets, painting deck, landscaping — but it's nothing that we can't do ourselves.
2:00 p.m. — I snack on tortilla chips and hummus while making grilled ham and cheese and the rest of the broccoli tots. After eating, I survey our fridge and make a weekly meal plan and grocery list based on what is left.
3:00 p.m. — We speak with our realtor, who starts writing up our offer. We have decided to offer the full listing price, $300,000.
4:00 p.m. — I grocery shop for the week. I'm very into Albertsons Monopoly and purposely choose products that will get us tickets. I buy the same groceries every week and try to buy organic as much as possible: O.J., yogurt, coffee beans, tortillas, bell peppers, cucumbers, mushrooms, onions, bananas, and a giant box of spinach. I also buy ingredients for beef stroganoff, my boyfriend's meal request of the week, along with a new acne wash and two boxes of Yogi teas that are on sale. Two people ahead of me in the checkout line don't play Monopoly, so I get their tickets as well! $105.56
6:00 p.m. — I make white chicken chili for dinner, along with an organic take-and-bake baguette. I also open a bottle of two-buck chuck to deglaze the pan while I'm cooking and drink a glass as well.
8:00 — The realtor emails us the terms of the offer and asks us to sign electronically. We agree to pay $5,000 of earnest money and confirm that we will be put 5% — $15,000 — down on the house. We watch an episode of The Man in the High Castle before bed.
Daily Total: $105.56
Day Three
6:00 a.m. — I brew coffee and pack our lunches while my boyfriend feeds the dogs and puts away the dishes before we head out.
7:30 a.m. — I check my email while eating reheated oatmeal from yesterday. I confirm that our offer was submitted to the buyers and start pulling together paperwork for the loan officer. When I print out my student loan statement, I discover that my loans have been put back into deferment due to my re-enrollment in school as a PhD student.
8:15 a.m. — I check Credit Karma and see that my score has gone up 20 points! I'm now at 742/746. I previously had four hard injuries from financing my Subaru, but those have all been removed. I text boyfriend to tell him the good news.
12:00 p.m. — I eat lunch at my desk: strawberries and leftover chili with saltines, followed by Yogi's Peach DeTox tea.
3:00 p.m. — I eat an afternoon snack of celery, peppers, and an apple. We should receive news on our offer by 5 p.m. but I have not heard anything yet. I'm starting to get nervous.
5:15 p.m. — I pick up my boyfriend at his office. He has just heard from realtor, and we should receive a counteroffer in a few hours. We spend the car ride home debating what the counteroffer will entail.
7:00 p.m. — The counteroffer comes in and the only changes are clarifying a few maintenance requests. The washer might be broken so they offer us a $500 credit towards a home warranty instead of replacing it. We sign, return, and are officially under contract!
7:30 p.m. — I drink a glass of two-buck chuck to celebrate while I make dinner: zoodles, red sauce, Trader Joe's eggplant cutlets, and another demi-baguette on the side. We spend the rest of the night calling our family and friends to tell them the good news!
Daily Total: $0
Day Four
4:45 a.m. — I wake up for a 5 a.m. Orangetheory class. Afterwards, I drive home, swap cars, and we head out to work.
7:00 a.m. — I drop boyfriend off and head next door for a rye bagel with veggie cream cheese. It costs $3.10 but I pay $4 and leave the change as a tip. $4
7:15 a.m. — There is a swimming pool between our offices, so I try to go for a swim twice a week. (I'm training for an Olympic triathlon in July with my dad and two friends.) I bought a 10-punch pass for $31.50, so each swim costs $3.15. I swim 1000 yards and shower at the pool.
8:15 a.m. — I drink coffee from home and have the bagel at my desk.
12:00 p.m. — I eat lunch at my desk: I mix a Peach DeTox tea with one bag of green tea for a little caffeine boost, and have zoodles, red sauce, and some leftover bread from last night. I also execute a 60-day sell order on 65 shares of my Chevron stocks. I set the limit for $119/share, the 52-week high — totaling $7,735. This will be the bulk of my share of the house down payment.
5:20 p.m. — I'm running late to pick my boyfriend up. We battle with spotty cell service and confirm our loan application appointment for tomorrow.
6:20 p.m. — Home! We quickly feed the dogs and I make Annie's macaroni, mixing in some beef and taco seasoning. I pack our lunches for tomorrow while the macaroni is cooking.
7:00 — The Banff Film Festival is going on at the local theater. I bought the tickets last month as a Valentine's Day gift. We decide to skip the second half of the films after the 9 p.m. intermission and head home since it's past our bedtime.
Daily Total: $4
Day Five
6:20 a.m. — We've both overslept. I quickly feed the dogs, make coffee, and throw together my go-to smoothie: Two bananas, O.J., plain yogurt, and enough spinach to fill the blender.
7:30 a.m. — I arrive at work only 15 minutes late — not bad for oversleeping by 30 minutes.
12:00 p.m. — On Wednesdays, I conference into an infrasound seminar. I'm a full-time PhD student but am only taking one class this semester, which luckily counts as work to my boss. I eat my lunch — tuna packet mixed with mayo, crackers, cucumbers, and celery—while on the call.
3:00 p.m. — I receive a $10 reimbursement check from work for two lunches that I was able to claim while I was at a software training in Albuquerque last week. This isn't how much I actually spent on the lunches; it's how much I'm allowed to be reimbursed for.
3:15 p.m. — I fill out my timecard. I submit my time each week and have cost codes for each project I work on — three at the moment, plus a special cost code that will cover my day of volunteering tomorrow.
5:15 p.m. — I leave work early to meet with our mortgage officer. Her office is located downtown so I pay $2 for meter parking. She pulls our credit and I'm pleasantly surprised to see my score has gone up more: the median one is 753. My boyfriend and I give her all of our financial accounts and statements from the past two years. I have about $45,000 in Vanguard accounts: brokerage, traditional and Roth IRAs, along with $1,500 in a Fidelity 401(k) since starting my position in October. $2
7:00 p.m. — My friend Carl is in Santa Fe for work and it's his birthday! We meet him at his hotel for a drink before dinner. $24
8:00 p.m. — We get dinner at Cafe Pasqual's, a restaurant that I've never seen without a line out the door. We share three appetizers, a smoked trout salad, melted brie with crackers, and a papusa. Boyfriend and I share a hearts of romaine salad and chicken paillard and each get a glass of wine. Carl's coworker pays half the check and we pay the other half. $122 plus a $24 tip. $146
Daily Total: $172
Day Six
7:00 a.m. — I walk to the coffee shop next door and get a medium Americano and two breakfast tacos before my volunteering event starts. The price wasn't listed for the tacos and I immediately regret purchasing them once I pay. $12
7:45 a.m. — I walk to the convention center where I check in for my volunteer position. I'm leading a team of 10 middle school girls through a day of STEM programs. Work offers 36 hours a year of science outreach community service, so I'm taking advantage of it.
12:00 p.m. — I eat a veggie burrito lunch provided by the conference and then run next door to the title company where I drop off our earnest money check. That's $5,000 out of my boyfriend's account since he has more liquid cash at the moment.
3:00 p.m. — After the conference, I walk home and meet Carl. We walk the dogs to a cigar store where he buys two cigars, and then we go to Whole Foods where I buy a ginger kombucha, vitamin D, and powdered collagen. $22
4:00 p.m. — Carl smokes his cigar on our patio while I drink a kombucha Moscow Mule. When my boyfriend gets home, I heat up Trader Joe's frozen spinach artichoke dip that we eat with tortilla chips.
7:00 p.m. — I make one-pot beef stroganoff and a side of shredded Brussels sprouts. After dinner, I attempt a small batch of coconut oil chocolate chip cookies. The recipe does not turn out well but we eat them anyways.
Daily Total: $34
Day Seven
8:30 a.m. — I work a flex schedule and have every other Friday off since I work 9-hour days the rest of the week. We go out to breakfast before Carl leaves town. Boyfriend and I split stuffed French toast and huevos rancheros. $39.33
11:30 a.m. — I show up at 11:30 for an Orangetheory class that actually started at 11:15. They won't let me in, but they do let me reschedule for this afternoon — and don't charge me a no-show fee!
12:00 p.m. — I eat leftover beef stroganoff before cleaning out my closet and filling a giant bag of clothes to send in to ThredUp. Work on a big proposal for school/work and make pizza dough in my stand mixer before Orangetheory at 4:30.
7:00 p.m. — I go to Whole Foods for fresh mozzarella and crescent rolls that I'll use to make pot pies tomorrow. $7
7:30 p.m. — It's pizza night! We make personal pizzas; mine has shaved Brussels sprouts, olive oil, parmesan, and mozzarella. Watch three episodes of Grand Designs on Netflix before bed.
Daily Total: $46.33
Money Diaries are meant to reflect individual women's experiences and do not necessarily reflect Refinery29's point of view. Refinery29 in no way encourages illegal activity or harmful behavior.
The first step to getting your financial life in order is tracking what you spend — to try on your own, check out our guide to managing your money every day. For more money diaries, click here.
