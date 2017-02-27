A Week In San Francisco On A $60,000 Salary

Day One 11:30 a.m. — My boyfriend and I land at the airport after a two week trip to Japan. We're dying for some caffeine after an 11 hour flight from Beijing, so we stop by a Starbucks for two grande iced coffees. I pay. $5.90 12:30 p.m. — We skip out on taking an Uber from the airport to our apartment in Oakland. It would cost us upwards of $50. We opt to take the BART instead. It's only a 45 minute ride, plus, the BART station is up the block from our apartment, so we have zero excuses. $9.80 6:30 p.m. — To make up for eating out every single day during our trip, we decide to put together a meal plan for the rest of the week. We take a trip to the supermarket to buy milk, loads of vegetables, and fruit. My boyfriend lives for Costco, so he tells me we'll go to buy our meat tomorrow to avoid overpaying at our local supermarket. I always pay for the local supermarket and he pays for the Costco goods. $44.10 8:00 p.m. — We decide we're “too jetlagged” to be preparing a meal tonight, so we place a takeout order for Thai food. We order a green curry chicken entree, eggplant and peppers entree, and a side of brown rice. I pay because he practically paid for everything on our trip. $27.65 Daily Total: $87.45