A Week In Salt Lake City, UT, On A $121,000 Salary

Welcome to Money Diaries, where we're tackling what might be the last taboo facing modern working women: money. We're asking millennials how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period — and we're tracking every last dollar.
This week, we're featuring moms and their spending during the back-to-school rush. Per Deloitte, in the United States alone, back-to-school season is the second biggest shopping season of the year, "touching 29 million households and accounting for $27 billion in sales." Since women are usually responsible for household purchases, wherever they are in the country or in the world, we wanted to see what it's like for women with children of a variety of ages, in a variety of locations.
Today, for the last day of back-to-school week: an analyst who makes $121,000 per year. She spends some of her money this week on fro-yo and a lunch box.
Occupation: Analyst
Industry: Insurance
Age: 42
Location: Salt Lake City, UT
Salary: $121,000 + bonus of around 15% per year
Paycheck (Biweekly): $2,796
Husband's Salary: $67,000
Husband's Paycheck (Biweekly): $1,700
Rental Income: $1,500/month
Monthly Expenses
Housing: $1,500, including taxes and insurance. We're paying extra to kill the mortgage early.
Loan Payments: $417 car loan with 12 months left
All Other Monthly Expenses
Cell phones: $30 for husband and kid, mine is paid through work
Internet: $50
Power: $64
Gas: $80
House cleaner: $60 every other week
Netflix: $11
Water, Sewer & Trash: $50 - $100
Water, Sewer & Trash For Rental: $50 - $100
Savings: $800 per paycheck plus 50% of bonus automatically deposited in savings, $268 automatically transferred from checking to savings per month. (Honestly, I don't know what's up with this transfer I just noticed it when I was working on this diary.)
