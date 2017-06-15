Monthly Expenses

Housing Costs: $650. I live in a huge house (for Bay Area standards) with two roommates, six blocks away from my job. My room is the smallest, so I pay the least in rent. We moved in a few months ago, and it is a big upgrade from my previous place.

Loan Payments: $125/month for student loans. I only have one interest-free loan left, so I just pay the minimum amount each month.

Gym Membership: $29.99/month (I get an educator's discount)

Donations: $300/month

Savings: $500-850/month

Spotify Family: $3/month

Transportation: Varies, but about $30 on Lyft. I don't own a car and usually get by on bike and mooching rides from friends

Netflix: $0; I mooch off a friend

Health: $0; covered by company

Phone Bill: $0; paid for by my parents