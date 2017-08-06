A Week In New York City, On A $52,000 Salary

Welcome to Money Diaries, where we're tackling what might be the last taboo facing modern working women: money. We're asking millennials how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period — and we're tracking every last dollar.
Today: a career readiness associate who makes $52,000 per year and spends some of her paycheck this week on a 24k gold face mask.
Occupation: College & Career Readiness Associate
Industry: Education Nonprofit
Age: 26
Location: NYC
Salary: $52,000
Paycheck (2x/month): $1,307
Monthly Expenses
Loan Payments: $400
Loan Payments: $400
All Other Monthly Expenses
Netflix: $10
Travel Fund: $75. I pay myself each month so I can limit how often I dip into savings.
Emergency Fund: $210
Savings: $784
Gym Membership: $21
iCloud Storage: $0.99
Cell Phone: $50. I'm on a family plan, but I pay my parents.
403(b): $260 pre-tax
Transit: $160 pre-tax
Medical, Vision & Dental: $103.12 pre-tax
Yearly Expenses
Amazon Prime: $99
