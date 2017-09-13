Welcome to Money Diaries, where we're tackling what might be the last taboo facing modern working women: money. We're asking a cross-section of women how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period – and we're tracking every last penny.
This week we're with a 26-year-old woman in New York City who is paying off her student loans by still living with her parents. But with a job she doesn't like, will she manage to keep her good intentions going?
Occupation: Careers Advisor
Industry: Education Nonprofit
Age: 26
Location: NYC
Salary: £40,215
Paycheque (twice a month): £1,010
Monthly Expenses
Loan payments: £309
Netflix: £7.70
Travel fund: £58. I pay myself each month so I can limit how often I dip into savings.
Emergency fund: £162
Savings: £607
Gym membership: £16
iCloud storage: £0.76
Mobile phone: £38.67. I'm on a family plan, but I pay my parents.
Pension: £201.11
Transport: £123.75
Medical, vision & dental: £79.75
Yearly Expenses
Amazon Prime: £76.57