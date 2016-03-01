A Week In New York On A $240,000 Salary—& Two Kids

Day Four 5 p.m. — My cat has been throwing up for a few days so I take him to the vet. I never wanted cats but definitely grew an attachment to Java. Thank god I got a spot remover vacuum thingy for Christmas to save my carpeting. $179.12.



Total: $179.12



Day Five

6:00 p.m. — My daughter had dance class until 5:30, and I don't feel like going home to cook, so we go to Panera Bread for dinner. $20.26



8:30 p.m. — Next week is a no school week, so I sign my daughter up for cooking class. She loves these and has done some before, which are usually a lot more money, but I find a good deal. $15



8:40 p.m. — I pay for school lunches for my daughters for the next two months (for pizza day and chicken finger day, $26). I then buy donations for my daughters' gift basket at an upcoming fundraiser gala. ($10) $36



Total: $71.76



Day Six

11:30 a.m. — Gave someone at work my old Fitbit, so today they buy me lunch. Free!



4:30 p.m. — Even though it's Friday, and I usually refuse to cook on Friday, I will today since we had Panera last night. I go to Price Chopper for some more groceries. $23.33



7:45 p.m. — I need a new pair of casual sneakers, and look around online for ones I like that aren't too expensive. $74.73



Total: $98.06



Day Seven 9:30 a.m. — My husband is back from Seattle when I wake up. I take advantage of that, and leave the girls with him while I run to Target to pick up stuff for the house. $135.51



2 p.m. — We get lunch at a Mexican restaurant with my husband, the girls, my sister, and my cousin. It's a weird obsession we have for lunch every so often. We also split two pitchers of margaritas. $203.48



7 p.m. — I placed a bid on eBay for a new North Face fleece for my daughter a few days ago and win that today. I hope it comes soon because she can barely fit into the one she has. $53.77



Total: $392.76

