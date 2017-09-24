A Week In New York City On A $78,000 Salary

Welcome to Money Diaries, where we're tackling what might be the last taboo facing modern working women: money. We're asking millennials how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period — and we're tracking every last dollar.
Today: a program manager who makes $78,000 per year, and spends some of her money this week on a manicure.
Occupation: Program Manager
Industry: Philanthropy
Age: 28
Location: New York, NY
Salary: $78,000
Paycheck Amount (4x/month): $878
Monthly Expenses
Housing: $1,715 for my portion of the rent on a two-bedroom apartment in Manhattan. I pay more since my room is bigger than my roommate's.
Loan Payments: None
Housing: $1,715 for my portion of the rent on a two-bedroom apartment in Manhattan. I pay more since my room is bigger than my roommate's.
Loan Payments: None
All Other Monthly Expenses
Subway: $30 - $40/month (I don't have a consistent MetroCard payment)
Roth 401(k): $300 from me, plus $140 in matching funds from my employer
Emergency Fund: $80
Utilities: Usually $60 for my share of the electric and internet bills, though it varies
Renter's Insurance: $19.75, split with my roommate
Credit Card: $200 (toward about $3,000 of credit card debt)
LearnVest: $19
Gym: $104
Netflix & Hulu: $20
Travel Fund: $80
Wedding Gift Fund: $40
