A Week In Munich, Germany, On A $60,093 Salary

11:15 a.m. — I notice we're almost out of groceries and Ramadan is approaching, so A. and I run out to Aldi to get some essentials, since we're both going to fast. We're trying to figure out the meat situation in our house. We're deciding between buying in bulk at Aldi (which we don't want to do because the quality is subpar, but it costs much less) or buying fresh every day (which we want to do, but it's pricier). Anyway, we buy a loaf of bread, wraps, eggs, broccoli, yogurt, various cheeses, juice, lemons, deli slices, potatoes, milch mause chocolates (so yum), cottage cheese, mayo, lemon juice, apple sauce, blueberries, razors, shaving cream, salt, vinegar, nuts, and chicken cutlets (though I don't get too many, because with Ramadan coming up we want to stick to halal meat). $117.01