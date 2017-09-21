A Week In Monterey, CA, On A $49,725 Salary

All Other Monthly Expenses

Cable & Internet: $75 for my half. We're considering canceling cable altogether since we only use it to watch baseball. (Go, Giants!)

Netflix: $10. We mooch off our friends' Hulu, HBOGo, and other accounts.

Electricity & Gas: ~$25 for my half.

Gas: ~$60. I typically fill up twice per month.

Gym: $40

Cell Phone: $0. My mom refuses to take me off her plan and refuses to let me pay her for it. No shame — I end up paying her back in other ways.

Medical, Vision & Dental: $0. This is 100% covered by work, which is basically why I left my two part-time jobs. (That, and I only work 37.5 hours per week now — nonprofit standard — instead of about 55.)

403(b): $85 per paycheck. Work contributes 5% every paycheck no matter what.

Investments: $200 through Ellevest

Savings: $500 - $800