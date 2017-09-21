A Week In Monterey, CA, On A $49,725 Salary

Welcome to Money Diaries, where we're tackling what might be the last taboo facing modern working women: money. We're asking millennials how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period — and we're tracking every last dollar.
Today: a philanthropic services associate who makes $49,725 per year. She spends some of her money this week on a bottle of bottle of Bogle Petite Sirah.
Occupation: Philanthropic Services Associate
Industry: Nonprofit
Age: 27
Location: Monterey, CA
Salary: $49,725
Paycheck (2x/month): $1,327
Monthly Expenses
Housing: $747.50 for my half of the rent, which includes water. I rent a two-bed, one-bath apartment in downtown Monterey with my best friend from high school. We've been here for 2.5 years.
Student Loans: $200. I have about $10,000 left to pay back.
Housing: $747.50 for my half of the rent, which includes water. I rent a two-bed, one-bath apartment in downtown Monterey with my best friend from high school. We've been here for 2.5 years.
Student Loans: $200. I have about $10,000 left to pay back.
All Other Monthly Expenses
Cable & Internet: $75 for my half. We're considering canceling cable altogether since we only use it to watch baseball. (Go, Giants!)
Netflix: $10. We mooch off our friends' Hulu, HBOGo, and other accounts.
Electricity & Gas: ~$25 for my half.
Gas: ~$60. I typically fill up twice per month.
Gym: $40
Cell Phone: $0. My mom refuses to take me off her plan and refuses to let me pay her for it. No shame — I end up paying her back in other ways.
Medical, Vision & Dental: $0. This is 100% covered by work, which is basically why I left my two part-time jobs. (That, and I only work 37.5 hours per week now — nonprofit standard — instead of about 55.)
403(b): $85 per paycheck. Work contributes 5% every paycheck no matter what.
Investments: $200 through Ellevest
Savings: $500 - $800
