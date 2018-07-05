A Week In Los Angeles, CA, On A $43,500 Salary

5:45 a.m. — S. is up before me, which is an exceedingly uncommon occurrence. I make him a bagel while he walks the dog, which makes him very happy. I'm wearing a ton of eyeliner because I messed it up, but S. tells me he likes this style. We drink coffee and he eats while we argue over who gets the last good protein bar — we're both trying to give it to each other. He wins, since he refuses to take it with him. I see him looking at the clock, so I offer to take care of the dog's paws. (We have to clean them after every walk now, because he has a grass allergy and licks them raw.) S. accepts gratefully and runs off.