A Week In Kansas City, MO, On A $49,500 Salary

11:36 a.m. — I receive a call from the Apple Store letting me know that the repair they did on my computer didn't fix the issue it had, so they need to factory reset my laptop to continue! Being naïve and thinking my computer just needed some simple fix, I didn't back it up. Over the last couple of years, I have been uploading all the pictures taken on my phone to my laptop and keeping somewhat of a photo diary. The photos hold such dear memories, especially of my little sister growing up and my amazing college times. I ask the Apple Store to stop what they are doing so that I can go get my laptop and try to salvage my data first. I become pretty emotional at the thought of losing those memories, and I get down on myself about not having backed up my computer first.