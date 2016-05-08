A Week In NYC On A $30,000 Salary

Day One 9:30 a.m. — I wake up late today, because I was out for a friend’s birthday the night before. I have a bowl of cereal for breakfast.



10:00 a.m. — I make some coffee and then park myself on the couch with my laptop to start work for the day.



2:00 p.m. — I heat up some leftover pasta that I made two evenings ago for lunch. The pasta fills me up, but it’s mediocre at best, as I’m out of Parmesan cheese.



6:30 p.m. — I meet two of my friends at a Japanese restaurant in Koreatown for dinner. We chose the location based on a special errand we had to run later that evening. $38



7:45 p.m. — Time to run the "special errand." One of the two friends is celebrating her birthday this weekend and she thought it would be a fun occasion to try molly. So, earlier in the week, I reached out to a “friend” (read: acquaintance) I met at a party about where I can buy some. He gives me the number of another friend who is not a dealer, but “just doing me a favor.” The guy is spinning at an underground bar in Koreatown tonight, so we get there early and sit down for a drink (so we don't look conspicuous). Eventually, the exchange happens. He invites us to hang out, but it's too awkward and I can't handle another weeknight out. We sneak out shortly after his set starts. Beers, $7; molly, $30 (I buy two 0.1 to 0.15-g pills at $15 each. My friend buys three.) $37



Daily Total: $75