A Week In Boston, MA, On An $80,000 Salary

Today: a product manager who makes $80,000 per year, and spends some of her money this week on lash glue and mole removal.
Occupation: Product Manager
Industry: E-Commerce
Age: 35
Location: Boston
Salary: $80,000
Paycheck (2x/month): $2,036.56 after deductions for benefits, 401(k), and taxes
Monthly Expenses
Housing: $0. I own a three-bedroom condo and currently have two roommates. Their rent covers the mortgage payment, condo fee, and condo insurance. Most of my friends still balk at the fact that I live with roommates, but 1) my roommates are pretty kickass, so I actually enjoy living with them, and 2) I just finished my MBA a month ago and paying down my student loans is a priority. Boston is the third most-expensive city in the country; I can cut down on my expenses makes living here a lot easier with roommates.
Student Loans: $900. I'm trying to pay down my MBA debt ASAP.
Car Payment: $180/month. (Covered by my tax return.)
All Other Monthly Expenses
Parking Space Rental: $195. On-street parking is brutal in my neighborhood. The hours I've saved not having to drive in circles looking for an open spot are well worth the hefty monthly cost.
Gym Membership: $27 (subsidized by my employer)
Utilities: ~$65 (after being split evenly with roommates)
Cell Phone: $102
Benefits: $80 for health, dental and vision insurance, deducted from paycheck pre-tax
401(k): $153 deducted pre-tax (the minimum I had to contribute for my employer match)
Netflix: $8
