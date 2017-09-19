A Week In Boston, MA, On An $80,000 Salary

Monthly Expenses

Housing: $0. I own a three-bedroom condo and currently have two roommates. Their rent covers the mortgage payment, condo fee, and condo insurance. Most of my friends still balk at the fact that I live with roommates, but 1) my roommates are pretty kickass, so I actually enjoy living with them, and 2) I just finished my MBA a month ago and paying down my student loans is a priority. Boston is the third most-expensive city in the country; I can cut down on my expenses makes living here a lot easier with roommates.

Student Loans: $900. I'm trying to pay down my MBA debt ASAP.

Car Payment: $180/month. (Covered by my tax return.)