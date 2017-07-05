A Week In Atlanta, GA, On A $49,992 Salary

Occupation: Accessioning & Collections Manager, a.k.a. Librarian

Industry: Academic Libraries/Special Collections Libraries

Age: 28

Location: Atlanta, GA

Salary: $49,992.229. My husband's is $56,800.

Paycheck (1x month): $2,900; my husband's is $3,400. My husband is also a librarian. He has been there longer and is in a slightly different rank than me, so he makes more. We don't separate expenses at all. Our paychecks all go into one account that we use to pay for everything. I manage our finances and pay all of our bills out of the one shared account that we have. If we go out, whether together or separately, we spend from that same account. We have a shared spreadsheet to manage our budget.