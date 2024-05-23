Mon Laferte Is Ever-Evolving. Her Autopoiética Tour Encourages You To Reinvent Yourself, Too

“This song was particularly inspired by my nephew who is transitioning. He is a trans boy, so this song is about being who we want to be,” Laferte says. “And it feels obvious because the song is called ‘Metamorfosis,’ but it’s a really fun song, it’s very queer, and it says, ‘Let’s be who we want to be and have fun.’ We can find mirrors in other people, you know? As in, I don’t only sing about myself, I sing about what I observe in those who are closest to me. And the concept of metamorphosis also speaks to who I want to be now and who I want to be tomorrow. If I wanted to be a writer instead of a singer, or if I wanted to transition tomorrow, it’s all good. It’s cool. We are constantly changing, making decisions in our day-to-day that 10 years ago, we wouldn’t have made.”