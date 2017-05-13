9 Beauty Products That Give Us All The Feels

Ask a woman about her first foray into the wide world of beauty, and she’ll probably tell you a story about pocketing one of her mom’s lipsticks or sitting and watching a big sister paint her eyelids blue before a school dance. My own first beauty memory comes from the mornings I spent watching my mom get ready for work. She’d swipe on one coat of Chapstick (which btw is mostly sheer in color), then turn to me and ask, “Is this too dramatic?”