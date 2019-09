9 Beauty Products That Give Us All The Feels

Save from that sheer lip balm, the only other beauty product she wore was a spritz of perfume behind the ears, a dab on her wrists, and just a touch on the backs of her knees. While my makeup routine is much more involved than my mother’s ever was, I follow her same fragrance pattern — ears, wrists, knees, out the door. And when I asked my fellow Refinery29 staffers what their first beauty memory was, so many told me about the fragrances that still take them back to when they were children watching a loved one get ready. So, in the spirit of Mother’s Day, we partnered with fragrance brand PUIG to share our very first beauty memories and the products that still give us the warm fuzzies. Read on, and tell us in the comments which products remind you of the mother figure in your life. (And maybe give her a call while you’re at it.)