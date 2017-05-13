9 Beauty Products That Give Us All The Feels

Save from that sheer lip balm, the only other beauty product she wore was a spritz of perfume behind the ears, a dab on her wrists, and just a touch on the backs of her knees. While my makeup routine is much more involved than my mother’s ever was, I follow her same fragrance pattern — ears, wrists, knees, out the door. And when I asked my fellow Refinery29 staffers what their first beauty memory was, so many told me about the fragrances that still take them back to when they were children watching a loved one get ready. Read on, and tell us in the comments which products remind you of the mother figure in your life. (And maybe give her a call while you’re at it.)