How To Make A Modern Kid's Room YOU'LL Want To Live In

If you have kids, you probably want their space to be a reflection of your own personal tastes, while still being their own little haven of fun. But, striking a balance between modern and kid-friendly is not easy. In fact, any décor-loving parent will tell you, it's tough to design a stylish room for a little human, where neon playmats and light-up toys wind up taking over. (Even if you swear you won't buy that kind of stuff, it has a funny way of sneaking into your home.)
The good news? As challenging as it might be, putting together a nursery that's cozy and warm can actually be a lot of fun. Gone are the days of over-the-top, gender-specified décor and unneeded, old-school furniture. We’ve rounded up refreshingly modern items that will help you make a sleek room for your little one that you’ll actually want to lounge around in.