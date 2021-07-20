This One-Time Jewelry Faux Pas Is Now A Massive Trend

Hot take: There isn't a fashion rule out there that wasn't meant to be broken. No navy and black together? Psssh. Not wearing certain cuts because of your height, age, and/or body type? Puh-lease. But of all the sartorial maxims we've been collectively unlearning, there's one that seems to be a bit harder to shake: "Thou shalt not mix metals with jewelry."
The (outdated) reasoning behind this is that gold and silver looks mismatched — much like the (also archaic) brown belt/black shoes edict — but to that we say, "Have you seen the Pandora Signature Collection?" Featuring sterling silver, 14k rose gold plating, or 14k gold plating, the range's unique pieces were designed to be layered for a totally modern look. Ahead, see what we'd cop, and start plotting how you'd style them to enrage the fashion powers that (used to) be.